Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.01

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and traded as low as $19.96. Deutsche Börse shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 67,148 shares trading hands.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

