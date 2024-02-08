Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 115.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Performance

LON DGI9 opened at GBX 23.20 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,320.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.53. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 22.72 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.40 ($1.11).

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital 9 Infrastructure

In related news, insider Keith Mansfield purchased 166,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £50,005.20 ($62,686.72). Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

