Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 40,969 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 36% compared to the typical daily volume of 30,129 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 362.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

