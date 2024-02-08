DNOW (DNOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect DNOW to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DNOW Price Performance

NYSE DNOW opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. DNOW has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNOW

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of DNOW during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in DNOW by 63.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DNOW by 535.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in DNOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DNOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DNOW

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Articles

