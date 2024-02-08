DoorDash (DASH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average is $89.28. DoorDash has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $117.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $8,608,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,485.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $8,608,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,485.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 570,500 shares of company stock valued at $56,882,162. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,967,000 after purchasing an additional 509,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,211,000 after purchasing an additional 598,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,448,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,893,000 after acquiring an additional 118,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

