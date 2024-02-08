Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dover were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after buying an additional 1,064,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dover by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after buying an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,175,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dover by 102,123.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 562,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,484,000 after acquiring an additional 561,680 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $160.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.35. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $162.48.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

