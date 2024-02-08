Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.79

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.79 and last traded at $73.28, with a volume of 39524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Aikya Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $75,850,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,016.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 468,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,113,000 after acquiring an additional 462,799 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 809.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,762 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,882,000 after acquiring an additional 218,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.