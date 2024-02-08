Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.27

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.27 and last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 482109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 210,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,782,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 61,292 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

