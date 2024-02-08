Duke Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.58 Per Share (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Duke Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.60. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of DUK opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 178,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

