DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

DuPont de Nemours has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. DuPont de Nemours has a payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.47 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

