DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Mizuho

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.