DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.11.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.24.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,785,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

