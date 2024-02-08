DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $61.21, but opened at $64.43. DuPont de Nemours shares last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 1,141,632 shares.

The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after buying an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,808,000 after buying an additional 198,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

