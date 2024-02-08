Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 643.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.41.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,112,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,600,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,600,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,639,876 shares of company stock worth $218,108,388 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after buying an additional 2,578,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 32.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,549,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,610,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

