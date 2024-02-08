Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $5,207,653 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

