Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Eagle Materials worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after buying an additional 333,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,022,000 after buying an additional 58,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,145,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,204 shares of company stock worth $3,806,862. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.9 %

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Shares of EXP stock opened at $240.36 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $242.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.95 and its 200-day moving average is $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.