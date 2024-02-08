Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.56.

EW stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,283 shares of company stock worth $9,714,586 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $168,519,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

