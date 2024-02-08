Elevation Oncology, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Elevation Oncology in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Elevation Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELEV opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. venBio Partners LLC increased its position in Elevation Oncology by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,914,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,916 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $2,279,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $1,368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at $1,275,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

