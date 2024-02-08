Embecta (EMBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) is set to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect Embecta to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Embecta has set its FY24 guidance at $1.90-2.10 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.55 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Embecta to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. Embecta has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Embecta’s payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

EMBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Embecta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Embecta

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth approximately $197,911,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth approximately $68,114,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the first quarter worth approximately $29,867,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth approximately $29,545,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,045,000 after buying an additional 762,630 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.