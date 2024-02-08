Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emera in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share.

EMA has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.50.

Emera Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$47.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.39. Emera has a 52 week low of C$43.67 and a 52 week high of C$59.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.03. Emera had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion.

Emera Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

