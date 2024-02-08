Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Encompass Health worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of EHC opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $73.65.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

