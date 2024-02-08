Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.09

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and traded as low as $6.41. Enel shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 259,920 shares.
Enel Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Enel Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1249 per share. This is a positive change from Enel’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.
Enel Company Profile
Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business.
Read More
