Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.09

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2024

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAYGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and traded as low as $6.41. Enel shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 259,920 shares.

Enel Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Enel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1249 per share. This is a positive change from Enel’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Enel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business.

