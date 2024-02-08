Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,170 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enovix worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enovix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on ENVX shares. William Blair started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Enovix Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
