Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Enphase Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.72.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $117.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $247.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.52.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

