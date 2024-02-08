Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Enservco by 852.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.