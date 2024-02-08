Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Up 2.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.06.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%.
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
