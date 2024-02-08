Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,070 ($13.41) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,120 ($14.04). Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENT. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Entain from GBX 1,650 ($20.68) to GBX 1,510 ($18.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,335 ($16.74) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Entain to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.18) to GBX 820 ($10.28) in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,408.71 ($17.66).

ENT opened at GBX 972.40 ($12.19) on Tuesday. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 763.60 ($9.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,577.50 ($19.78). The stock has a market cap of £6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,171.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 937.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56.

In other Entain news, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.14) per share, for a total transaction of £72,810 ($91,274.92). Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

