Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,070 ($13.41) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,120 ($14.04). Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENT. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Entain from GBX 1,650 ($20.68) to GBX 1,510 ($18.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,335 ($16.74) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Entain to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.18) to GBX 820 ($10.28) in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,408.71 ($17.66).
In other Entain news, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.14) per share, for a total transaction of £72,810 ($91,274.92). Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
