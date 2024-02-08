Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $4,634,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 19.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 30,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 35.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $111.90.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

