Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 24.62% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EGLX. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
