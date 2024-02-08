EPAM Systems (EPAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect EPAM Systems to post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $285.69 on Thursday. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $380.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.39 and its 200-day moving average is $260.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

