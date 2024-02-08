Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$7.60 Price Target at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$7.20 to C$7.60 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.91.

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$89,237.60. In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$89,237.60. Also, Director Gordon Campbell sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.27, for a total transaction of C$66,900.90. Insiders have sold 69,267 shares of company stock valued at $447,682 in the last quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

