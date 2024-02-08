Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AstraZeneca PLC’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $206.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,198,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $163,232,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.