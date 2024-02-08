Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AstraZeneca PLC’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.77. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.55 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $206.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average is $66.80.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $715,198,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $163,232,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

