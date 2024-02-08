Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.