Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LCI Industries’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LCI Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LCII has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

NYSE LCII opened at $110.40 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 69.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in LCI Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LCI Industries

In other news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 216.50%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

