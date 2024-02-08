Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sherritt International Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sherritt International in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Sherritt International from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.55 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Sherritt International Price Performance

Shares of S opened at C$0.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sherritt International has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.39.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

