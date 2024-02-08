Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Precision Drilling Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $12.47 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PD. Evercore lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$142.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.08.

PD stock opened at C$83.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$56.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

