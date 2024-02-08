Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERO. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$22.50 price target on Ero Copper and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.31.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$20.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.25. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

