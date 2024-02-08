Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $141.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $262.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

