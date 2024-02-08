Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday. William Blair cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Everbridge stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,088 shares of company stock worth $373,739. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,982,000 after acquiring an additional 164,788 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,027,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,232,000 after acquiring an additional 47,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after buying an additional 304,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

