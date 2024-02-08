Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,462 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.82% of Evergy worth $95,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Evergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Evergy Stock Down 0.6 %

Evergy stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $63.93.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.