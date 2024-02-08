Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.90

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 99353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.09.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.15 million. Everi had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 53.80%. Analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Everi by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

