Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,791 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 75,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Expedia Group worth $47,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.04.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $154.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.33. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

