Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $180.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as high as $156.77 and last traded at $151.47, with a volume of 265600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.70.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.04.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $594,000. City State Bank raised its position in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

