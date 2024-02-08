Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.23

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 120006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.