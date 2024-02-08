First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.78

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 20133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

First Advantage Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $200.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.86 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.51%. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Advantage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after buying an additional 255,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

