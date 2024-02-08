First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.78

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 20133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.
First Advantage Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $200.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.86 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.51%. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
