First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,097 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Merchants worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,157,000 after buying an additional 686,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,493,000 after acquiring an additional 426,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 159,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 132,561 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRME. TheStreet raised First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Merchants

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.10. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

About First Merchants

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.