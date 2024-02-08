Fiserv, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FI

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $142.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $7,880,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.