Fiserv, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.13.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $142.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.02 and a 200-day moving average of $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $103.99 and a 52-week high of $145.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

