Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.13.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $145.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.65. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.