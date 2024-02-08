Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $150.00 at Stephens

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.02 and its 200-day moving average is $125.65. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,880,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

